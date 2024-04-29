Over 100 companies to join QC's Labor Day job fair

The Quezon City Government announced on Monday that it will commence a month-long celebration in observance of Labor Day on 1 May, starting with a large job fair. The event will be joined by over 100 companies, providing more than 9,000 job openings both locally and overseas.

"In Quezon City, our goal is to continue providing our QCitizens and job seekers in Metro Manila with opportunities to improve their lives. There is no better way than a job fair where they have multiple choices and can enjoy services such as free ID picture and resume printing," Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

As part of the 85th Anniversary celebration of QC, the event will be the biggest job fair organized by the city government.

The job expo, which will be held at the City Hall's Risen Garden from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., is open even for non-QC residents.

The QC Public Employment Service Office is spearheading the event, with the support of the Department of Labor and Employment.

Big companies joining the expo include San Miguel Corporation Integrated Merchandising Inc., Meralco Energy Inc., D.M. Consunji Inc., Solaire Resort North, Sanford Mktg. Corporation (Savemore), Robinsons Supermarket, Union Bank, Wilcon Depot, Zesto Corporation, Amaia Land Corporation, Asia Brewery Inc., and JRS Express among others.

There will also be a One-Stop Shop to process relevant requirements, such as the QCitizen ID, PhilSys ID, Social Security System, Philhealth, and Pag-IBIG membership.

In addition, clearances from the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police will be free of charge for first-time jobseekers.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) will also offer free training and seminars for applicants. Meanwhile, free printing of ID pictures and resumes will be provided by the city government.

On the same day, simultaneous job fairs will be held in SM Supermalls, namely in SM City North EDSA, SM City Sta. Mesa, SM City Novaliches, and SM City Fairview.

Meanwhile, as part of the city’s month-long job expo, there will be a job fair in Waltermart EDSA on 4 May and during the Maginhawa Summer Fest on 5 May.

The city government will be bringing job opportunities to new graduates and students specifically at the Our Lady of Fatima University in Fairview and the University of the Philippines School of Labor and Industrial Relations on 10 May.

Another job fair is scheduled to take place at STI College Fairview toward the end of May.