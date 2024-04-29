Marcos: Military can help ensure safe 2025 BARMM polls

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said the military plays a vital role in ensuring a safe and honest electoral process, including the May 2025 Bangsamoro parliamentary elections.

In his talk to troops in Cotabato, Marcos acknowledged the significance of the military in shaping the region's autonomy and national harmony.

"To our brave troops, your role becomes even more crucial as we move forward to the future," Marcos said.

"I am sure that you have the ability, I know, you have the ability to secure a safe and honest conduct of these elections as this will lay the groundwork for a Bagong Pilipinas," Marcos added.

The President's words resonated with a sense of assurance and gratitude, as he commended the armed forces for their tireless dedication to the nation's security.

"May the awards and recognitions that you received today inspire you to further fulfill your calling and perform your mandates even more courageously and wholeheartedly," Marcos said.

He added that this government will continue to nurture the military's welfare and that of their families as the troops defend the country against all threats.

Reflecting on the broader implications of the military's efforts, President Marcos underscored their role in laying the foundation for reconciliation and healing in conflict-torn regions.

"You have also provided a foundation because what you have done preserving the peace provides the foundation for the reconciliation and healing in a region that has long experienced conflict," Marcos said, highlighting the interconnectedness of security, development, and governance.

Encouraging a collaborative approach to peace-building, President Marcos urged the armed forces to engage in dialogue with key stakeholders, including Moro Islamic and Moro National-affiliated groups, and local communities.

"You must forge partnerships based on mutual respect and understanding," Marcos said, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and cooperation in overcoming obstacles to progress.

Concluding his address, President Marcos envisioned a future where every Filipino thrives and succeeds, regardless of background or circumstances.

"You can help ensure that this success will be visible and felt by our people," Marcos said.

At Camp Siongco, Marcos Jr. led the awarding of Distinguished Conduct Star (DCS) to two soldiers and Gold Cross Medal to three soldiers for their heroism in an encounter with the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters-Karialan Faction.

The Chief Executive also visited wounded-in-action soldiers at the Camp Siongco Station Hospital and gave them DCS awards and cash assistance.