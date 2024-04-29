Lyles storms into Bermuda crown

Reigning world champion Noah Lyles cruised to a 100-meter run victory in a wind-aided 9.96 seconds in the Bermuda Grand Prix athletics meet.

The 26-year-old American was boosted by a 3.0m per second tailwind in taking the victory with runner-up Aaron Brown of Canada next in 10.09 seconds and American Pjai Austin third in 10.10 seconds.

“I thought it was a pretty well put-together race,” Lyles said.

“I thought I had a pretty average start. My acceleration kicked in and I felt like it was brand new territory running fast that last 40 meters after so many 60s (indoors).”

“I’m excited to finally be getting there but there’s definitely a lot to clean up.”

Lyles, a three-time world 200 champion who took third in the event at the Tokyo Olympics, said the time inspired him as his preparations for the US Olympic trials and the Paris Olympics continue.

“I see 9.96, I expect to run that at the next meet,” he said.

“Definitely, glad not to see 10.3 so very glad to see 9.96.”

His time, however, is not the best in the world this year. That status belongs to US 17-year-old high school senior Christian Miller, who ran 9.93 on 20 April in Clermont, Florida.

Grenada’s Kirani James, a former world and Olympic 400 champion aiming at age 31 for a fourth consecutive Olympic 400m final, won the men’s 400-meter in 46.00 seconds with Alonzo Russell of the Bahamas second in 47.05 seconds.

“To have a performance, conditions are not conducive, but it is what it is,” James said.

“I let the wind carry me home to the finish line.”

Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards won the men’s 200m in 20.39 seconds, edging American defending champion Matthew Boling by .03 of a second with a 4.9m/sec tailwind.

Richards, 30, ran a personal-best 100m of 10.19 seconds at the Clermont race last week and has kept momentum from the effort.

“It meant a lot to me, boosted my confidence, showed me I have some speed and I can run the 100,” Richards said.

“Just try to concentrate and stay focused on me. I can’t control what anybody else does.”

Britain’s Joshua Zeller won the men’s 110m hurdles in a 3.5m/sec wind-aided 13.38 seconds, .07 seconds ahead of American Louis Rollins second, who struck the last hurdle.