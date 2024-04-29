Jet Hammond's nat'l costume: A breathtaking tribute to Tubbataha Reef

Inspired by the breathtaking aquatic beauty of the Tubbataha Reef, the national costume of Miss Universe Philippines Southern California Jet Hammond steps into the ethereal realm and dives into the depths of wonders of the Philippine seas.

The technicolor dream under the sea was brought to life onstage by visual artist and fashion designer Ehrran Montoya.

The fabric manipulation boasts textures reminiscent of coral formations, meticulously crafted with exquisite beadworks and crystals and intricately adorned with an array of marine species. The colorful masterpiece showcases the mesmerizing beauty and the rich underwater biodiversity of Philippine flora and fauna.

As Hammond graces the stage at the expansive grounds of the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Capitol, she embodies the spirit of the ocean, radiating the essence of its wonders. She not only pays a breathtaking homage to her homeland's natural marvels but also captures the hearts with this vibrant ensemble which is a living tribute to the Philippines' marine treasures.

Photos by Claude Villahermosa and Dariel Miraflor of Studio Seven