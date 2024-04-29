Japan hands over radar to PAF

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Monday said the newly acquired radar system from Japan would boost the overall functions, operational readiness, and security posture of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“These are armed forces radars, we will integrate them with our system and we would devise a method where we can operate with them when necessary. But these are dedicated to the AFP,” Teodoro said.

Teodoro made the statement shortly after gracing the Philippine Air Force’s ceremonial acceptance of the TPS-P14ME Mobile Air Surveillance Radar System at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya turned over the radar system documents to Teodoro, who handed them over to AFP Vice Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura and PAF commander Lt. Gen. Stephen P. Parreño.

The radar system was manufactured by a Japanese company, Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Teodoro emphasized the commitment of the Japanese government to assist the Philippines in the joint and collaborative effort to uphold rules-based international order and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

He extended his gratitude to the Japanese government for its continued support of the AFP’s modernization program.

One of four

In a separate interview, Parreño said the newly acquired mobile radar is one of four air surveillance radar systems procured by the government under Horizon 2 of the AFP Modernization Program.

“[The project] includes the supply and delivery of three fixed radars, which are situated in three air stations in the country along with support vehicles, training, and integrated logistics support,” he said.

Parreño said the new radar asset is a critical component of the AFP’s surveillance and early warning capability. “The TPS-P14ME radar is ideal for the mobile platform due to its simplicity and energy efficiency,” he noted.

“It will play a significant role in bolstering the PAF’s capabilities in maintaining situational awareness in our airspace, ensuring that we maintain a watchful eye on the horizon for potential threats anytime, anywhere, crucial in light of an ever-changing geopolitical landscape in the region,” he said.

For her part, PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said the mobile radar will provide flexibility and capability to be deployed in different locations, allowing the military to quickly set up surveillance of air and surface targets in remote or strategic areas.

Teodoro said the Philippines is expecting delivery of other purchased radar systems in the next two years.

Asked why delivery would take two years, Teodoro explained: “Because we still have to prepare the sites. We have to prepare the infrastructure. You know the delivery of radar system is not that easy; we have to prepare the infrastructure for it, the uninterrupted power supply, the cooling, it’s a lot of work,” he said.