Hotel Okura Manila: A Summer Oasis Amidst the City Heat

Manila, Philippines – As the summer sun blazes over the vibrant city of Manila, Hotel Okura Manila emerges as a serene haven, offering a luxurious escape from the relentless heat. With its array of world-class amenities, seasonal highlights, and special Mother's Day promotions, Hotel Okura Manila is the perfect destination for those seeking comfort, culture, and culinary excellence.

Summer Amenities: Cool Comforts and Serene Spaces

Hotel Okura Manila's summer amenities are designed to provide guests with an unparalleled experience of relaxation and rejuvenation. The hotel's “Sora Rooftop Bar & Pool” offers a refreshing retreat with its stunning panoramic views and a cooling breeze that provides a much-needed respite from the summer heat. Guests can lounge in private cabanas, take a dip in the inviting pool, or enjoy the Happy Hour, now available every day of the week.

Seasonal Highlights: A Culinary Journey Through Japan

The hotel's signature Japanese fine-dining restaurant, Yamazato, presents a seasonal menu that celebrates the finest ingredients of the summer. Guests can indulge in Chef Kato's Teppan Kaiseki, featuring Hida A5 Tenderloin and Aori Ika (Bigfin Reef Squid), available for a limited time. The Sushi Omakase experience, highlighting sustainable Filipino Maya-Maya and Ise Lobster, offers an authentic culinary journey every last Friday and Saturday of the month.