Hotel Okura Manila: A Summer Oasis Amidst the City Heat

Manila, Philippines – As the summer sun blazes over the vibrant city of Manila, Hotel Okura Manila emerges as a serene haven, offering a luxurious escape from the relentless heat. With its array of world-class amenities, seasonal highlights, and special Mother's Day promotions, Hotel Okura Manila is the perfect destination for those seeking comfort, culture, and culinary excellence.
Summer Amenities: Cool Comforts and Serene Spaces
Hotel Okura Manila's summer amenities are designed to provide guests with an unparalleled experience of relaxation and rejuvenation. The hotel's “Sora Rooftop Bar & Pool” offers a refreshing retreat with its stunning panoramic views and a cooling breeze that provides a much-needed respite from the summer heat. Guests can lounge in private cabanas, take a dip in the inviting pool, or enjoy the Happy Hour, now available every day of the week.
Seasonal Highlights: A Culinary Journey Through Japan
The hotel's signature Japanese fine-dining restaurant, Yamazato, presents a seasonal menu that celebrates the finest ingredients of the summer. Guests can indulge in Chef Kato's Teppan Kaiseki, featuring Hida A5 Tenderloin and Aori Ika (Bigfin Reef Squid), available for a limited time. The Sushi Omakase experience, highlighting sustainable Filipino Maya-Maya and Ise Lobster, offers an authentic culinary journey every last Friday and Saturday of the month.
Yawaragi: International Flavors and Artful Afternoons
At Yawaragi, guests can savor a feast of international and Japanese cuisines with the Kisetsu Buffet, or partake in the Geijutsu Afternoon Tea, inspired by Japanese art forms such as Origami and Wood Block. The pastry boutique also presents an array of delectable treats that are as visually stunning as they are delicious.
Mother's Day Promotions: Celebrating Extraordinary Women
In honor of Mother's Day, Hotel Okura Manila has crafted special promotions to celebrate the extraordinary women in our lives. Treat your beloved mother to an unforgettable experience with our exclusive room and dining offers, ensuring a Mother's Day filled with love, warmth, and the utmost in luxury.
Escape the Heat: A Sanctuary in the City
Hotel Okura Manila is not just a place to stay; it's a sanctuary where the summer heat fades into the background. With its elegant rooms and suites, each a bastion of cool tranquility, guests can find solace from the bustling city outside. The hotel's attentive staff, embodying the spirit of Japanese omotenashi and Filipino hospitality, ensures that every need is met with grace and efficiency.
Join us this summer at Hotel Okura Manila, where every moment is crafted to perfection, every need is anticipated with care, and every stay is an experience to cherish.
About Hotel Okura Manila and Okura Nikko Hotels
Hotel Okura Manila brings together Japanese omotenashi with Filipino warmth. Okura Nikko Hotels exemplifies the highest in Japanese hotel standards, both in Japan and around the world. Comprising Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International, and Hotel JAL City, the Group includes 81 hotels in 12 countries and regions.
Contact InformationAaron Dominic PaguiaAsst. Marketing & Communications Manager+63917 817 5631aarondominic.paguia@hotelokuramanila.com