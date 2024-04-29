Hontiveros urges DFA to cancel Quiboloy's passport

Senator Risa Hontiveros urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel the passport of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, who is presently dealing with arrest warrants.

Hontiveros has once again criticized Quiboloy for skipping the investigations against his alleged criminal cases before the Senate and Philippine courts.

“Imbes na magpakita sa Senado o sa mga korte, panay record ng audio message na tila nang-iinsulto pa sa kakayanan ng gubyerno na matuntun siya (Instead of appearing in the Senate or the courts, he continuously make audio recording message that seemed to insult the government's ability to track him down),” she said.

“This is appalling. This should not be allowed to pass, but only challenge government more to exhaust all means to restrict his movements,” she added.

Hontiveros cited a previous explanation made by DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza that passport cancellation will serve as a “red flag for any application in all DFA consular offices within and outside the Philippines.”

The DFA’s cancellation of a passport will be then reported to both the Bureau of Immigration and the Interpol office in the Philippines.

The Interpol Philippines will then inform Interpol Headquarters, which will be followed by issuing an alert system against the canceled passport within international border controls.

“The world is closing in on him. He is accused of crimes that transcend continents and nationalities,” Hontiveros said.

The senator said she is confident that the many countries are willing to assist the Philippines in making Quiboloy accountable for his alleged criminalities.

“Three of the victim-survivors who gave their testimonies against Quiboloy in the Senate Committee on Women hearings were foreign nationals,” Hontiveros emphasized.

“Kung ang puganteng Kongresista ay nahuli, sana naman maaresto din ang puganteng religious leader. Maliit ang mundo. Hindi niya matatakasan ang batas habambuhay,” she added.