Herrera puts spotlight on 'soloistas' in solo parents advocacy launch

Bagong Henerasyon (BH) Partylist Representative Bernadette Herrera is taking on the next step in her advocacy for the welfare of the Filipino family as the "Solon ng Soloista," a representative and champion for solo parents.

During a recent press conference in Quezon City, Herrera shed light on the current situation of Filipino solo parents. The lawmaker pointed out that “there are still significant gaps that the government can fill to help these remarkable individuals carry the substantial load of being sole breadwinners, guardians, and caregivers.”

“For the next chapter of our journey, we want to empower solo parents through active representation, and lead their call for more accessible and valuable programs and benefits — we want to serve them as the Solon ng Soloista,” she added.

To better reflect this new focus, the familiar slogan of BH Partylist, “I-angat and Pamilya”, was likewise updated to “I-angat and Lahat ng Pamilya”, to symbolize the inclusion and recognition of non-traditional family units, such as the ones headed by solo parents.

“This is the natural evolution of our lifelong mission and advocacy to uplift Filipino families. While the ideal scenario is two parents working together to support, nurture, and guide their children, solo parents — or what we affectionately refer to as soloistas — essentially take on all the roles and responsibilities,” Herrera noted.

Herrera also cited a study showing approximately 15 million single parents in the Philippines, of which 95 percent are female. She underscored that many of these soloistas face discrimination when they try to avail of the benefits provided in the Solo Parent Act.

“Even the simple act of acquiring a Solo Parent ID is confusing and difficult. Some establishments are not even aware that there is a law in place. Our goal is to help lighten the burden of Filipino solo parents, not to give them more bureaucratic difficulties or put them in situations where they need to explain themselves,” the lawmaker underscored.

“Life is already so difficult as it is, imagine how challenging it is to care for, nurture, and raise a family. That's already the major undertaking for two parents, how more so for soloistas?” said Herrera, “we have a saying: those who have less in life, should have more in law. But why is it that solo parents are being left behind by the government whose very purpose is to help them?”

Through Herrera’s leadership, the BH Partylist lobbied House Resolution No. 1681 which will aid in the implementation of Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act or Republic Act No. 11861. Due to the amendments of HR No. 1681, the law now broadens the definition of a solo parent and includes the spouse of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) that is living in the Philippines to take care of their children, and also pregnant women without any partners.

The amendment also gives priority to solo parents who wish to obtain a work-from-home arrangement from their employer, based on the Telecommuting Act, and other such benefits.

According to Herrera, we need to expand and give attention to this law to assure there is adequate funding and implementation.

Two executives present during the event immediately responded to Herrera’s call to action. Robert Nazal, President of YSA Skin Care Clinic and Rodolfo Medina Junior, Chief Executive Officer of Medical depot, pledged discounts for solo parents.

All YSA Skin Care Clinics will offer a 10 percent discount, according to Nazal, “as a way to show our support and recognition for the soloistas of our community. We want them to know that there are groups like the BH Partylist that truly listen to their woes and are willing to assist them.”

Medical Depot’s Bambang branch will extend the same benefit, “in line with our shared vision to be an instrument of healing and relief, which we gladly offer to soloistas.”

Herrera expressed her gratitude for the “warm and generous response to our Solon ng Soloista advocacy.”

“We hope that this creates a ripple effect that will be magnified by other key stakeholders. Ipakita po natin sa ating mga soloista na may back-up na sila (Let us show Filipino solo parents that we are backing them up),” Herrera concluded.