Go brings primary care closer to people

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally attended the turnover of a Super Health Center in Paniqui, Tarlac last Sunday, 28 April, as he stressed the significance of the facility in providing access to healthcare to all Filipinos especially in the grassroots.

In his speech, the senator underscored the vital function of Super Health Centers in early disease detection and alleviating hospital overcrowding by already providing primary care and medical consultations within the community.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DoH) led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

In Tarlac, a total of 17 Super Health Centers have been funded to help bring primary care, medical consultations, and early disease detection services closer to communities.

In support of community health frontliners, Go and his team distributed snacks, grocery packs, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to barangay health workers present during the event.

Meanwhile, Go urged residents in need of medical assistance to approach any of the Malasakit Center in the country. The senator initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 after he personally witnessed the struggles of financially incapacitated Filipinos in getting medical assistance from the government.

The program was later institutionalized under Republic Act 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored in 2019, to ensure that Filipinos have more convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government.

Last Friday, Go’s Malasakit Team extended additional assistance to the residents of Tuburan, Cebu, affected by a previous flooding incident. This effort is part of ongoing initiatives to aid disaster victims in their recovery and rebuilding processes.

The distribution event, held at the Barangay 8 covered court, coordinated with the local government unit of Tuburan headed by Mayor Aljun Diamante. Go’s team distributed food packs, shirts, masks, vitamins, snacks, sockets, and sports equipment such as basketballs and volleyballs to 68 residents. Select recipients also received shoes and a mobile phone.

The National Housing Authority, through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program, which Go advocated for and continues to support, provided financial assistance for housing materials to the victims, helping them purchase necessary items like roofing sheets, nails, cement and other equipment.