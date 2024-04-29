DSWD official inspects Iwahig prison

Department of Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar conducted site inspection and visitation at Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) on 26 April 2024.

The inspection happened two days after the signing of the tripartite memorandum of agreement between the Bureau of Corrections, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Pampanga State Agricultural University for the construction of an Agricultural Camp for the confinement of children in conflict with the law (CICL).

C/CINSP Gary Garcia, Superintendent of IPPF, welcomed Villar alongside officials from BuCor TWG, JJWC, and, DSWD during the inspection of the planned Agricultural Camp for CICL at IPPF's Montible Sub-Colony. This location was identified by DSWD and JJWC as ideal for the juvenile facility.

This is one of the priority projects of DSWD in partnership with the Department of Justice (DOJ) through BuCor.

Villar emphasized that this project aims to provide a facility for CICL to reform and provide them with opportunities that will be useful upon their reintegration into society.

Garcia for his part also provided the team with a short briefing regarding the necessary data and information to concretize the development plan of the said project.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. ordered Garcia to provide Villar with all the necessary materials she needed to achieve the main goal of the project as BuCor is one with DSWD in this notable initiative.

Catapang said that IPPF will be the second location of the Agri-Camp as the first camp will be located in Pampanga.

The MOA for the "Agri-Camp Project: Sowing seeds of hope through sustainable farming" was signed by Catapang, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, who was represented by Usec. Villar, and Dr. Anita G. David, president of PSAU during a simple ceremony held at the Haven for Girls in Magalang, Pampanga last Tuesday.