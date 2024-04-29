DSWD exec pays Iwahig a visit

Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar conducted site inspection and visitation at Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) last Friday, 26 April.

The inspection happened two days after the signing of the tripartite memorandum of agreement between the Bureau of Corrections, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Pampanga State Agricultural University for the construction of an Agricultural Camp for the confinement of children in conflict with the law.

C/CINSP Gary Garcia, IPPF Superintendent, welcomed Villar together with representatives from the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Technical Working Group, Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC) and DSWD conducted the site inspection for the proposed establishment of an Agricultural Camp for Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) at IPPF, which is located along Montible Sub-Colony in IPPF as it is one of the identified area of the DSWD and the JJCW, as an ideal location for the establishment of said juvenile facility.

This is one of the priority projects of DSWD in partnership with the Department of Justice through BuCor.

Villar emphasized that this project aims to provide a facility for CICL to reform and provide them with opportunities that will be useful upon their reintegration into society.

Garcia for his part also provided the team with a short briefing regarding the necessary data and information to concretize the development plan of the said project.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. ordered Garcia to provide Villar with all the necessary materials she needed to achieve the main goal of the project as BuCor is one with DSWD in this notable initiative.