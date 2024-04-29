DOLE urged to protect workers amid intense heat

As the world commemorated the Workers' Memorial Day, the Institute for Occupational Health and Safety Development (IOHSAD) urged the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to protect workers' health and safety in the face of intensifying heat conditions.

"Extreme heat isn't just uncomfortable; it's a serious threat to workers' health and safety," IOHSAD Executive Director Nadia De Leon pointed out.

"Without heat safety regulations in place, the government is putting lives at risk, leaving workers vulnerable to deadly heat-related illnesses," De Leon added.

Citing reports, IOHSAD revealed a concerning rise in cases of workers experiencing headaches, dizziness, and high blood pressure in hot and humid conditions.

The Department of Health has so far recorded 34 cases of heat-related illnesses, of which, six of them died.

IOHSAD underscored that heat-related issues "not only endanger workers' well-being, but also increase the risk of workplace accidents" as extreme heat affects their physical and mental functions.

The workplace group also asserted that the current labor advisory falls short in addressing the challenges posed by extreme heat, noting "it lacks essential measures to ensure workers' health and safety during extreme heat conditions and fails to provide appropriate sanctions for neglectful employers."

"It's disheartening to hear that the government places full trust in employers to comply with Occupational Safety and Health regulations regarding hat and safety," De Leon said.

"Workers' health and safety are fundamental rights that should not be left solely to the voluntary compliance of employers," she added.

Protect workers' heat safety

Thus, IOHSAD has outlined 10 heat safety demands crafted in consultation with workers' organizations and partners.

These include heat breaks that are plaid and compensable; education and advocacy campaigns to prevent heat-related illnesses; assessment of health conditions and medical check-ups for workers; timely, thorough, and regular inspections of companies to assess compliance; shaded rest areas for workers; and adjusted work hours to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

IOHSAD is also urging for free and accessible water supply; effective ventilation systems in workplaces; temperature-appropriate personal protective equipment; and ensure workers' consultations in planning and monitoring heat safety programs.

DOLE, on the other hand, is promoting flexible work arrangements in response to the country's increasing temperatures.

In a media briefing last week, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma emphasized the importance of recognizing alternative working set-ups that can benefit workers.