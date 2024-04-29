DILG chief allows light uniforms for tri-bureau personnel amid rising heat index

In response to the increasing heat index nationwide, Secretary Benhur Abalos of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) announced on Monday that police, fire, and jail officers are permitted to wear lightweight uniforms to improve their working conditions.

“The welfare of our uniformed personnel comes first especially as they perform their sworn duty. Kaya sa gitna nang sobrang init sa ating bansa, wearing of light and comfortable uniforms is the way to go,” Abalos said.

He made this statement as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued a warning about the dangerous heat index in different areas of the Philippines, which is expected to continue until mid-May.

PAGASA recorded the highest heat index of 48 degrees Celsius in Aparri, Cagayan last 23 April 2024.

The Department of Health (DOH), likewise, advised the public to take precautionary measures against the dangers of heat-related illnesses.

In an urgent memorandum, Abalos directed the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to issue an advisory for all its personnel to wear light uniforms in the performance of their respective duties.

He said that the measure shall help mitigate discomfort and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, exhaustion, and heat stroke.

“The tri-bureau’s line of work already poses a lot of risks, now coupled with the hazards of extreme heat temperature kaya kailangan din natin protektahan ang ating uniformed personnel from the PNP, BFP and BJMP,” Abalos said.

PNP, BFP, and BJMP are attached agencies of the DILG.

Earlier this week, the BJMP issued a memorandum on the modified schedule of wearing BJMP uniforms during the summer season.

From 22 April to 15 June, BJMP personnel in jail units shall wear their prescribed gray shirts every Tuesday until Friday and would only don their regular Bush Coat and General Office Attire on Monday for both Junior Officer Ranks and Junior Non-Officer Ranks, respectively.