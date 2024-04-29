Binay calls LGUs: Boost local street foods to uplift Phl culinary tourism

Senator Nancy Binay urged the country’s local chief executives to help the national government boost the tourism industry by uplifting the quality of street food experiences for locals and incoming tourists.

Binay stressed that street food culture is one of the country’s untapped tourism potential, hence, it should be given attention.

“We need to support our small vendors as they contribute to improving local economy,” she told reporters on Monday.

Binay said the local government units (LGUs) can help concerned authorities identify vending and no-vending zones in their respective jurisdictions to make continuous traffic movements.

“We should look after the vibrant effect of street foods adventure,” she added.

The senator also suggested that culinary experiences represent an important aspect of a tourist destination's initial impression,

She noted that it has a significant role in influencing tourists’ decisions to visit a place, adding that food tourism serves as a powerful marketing tool in shaping a locality’s image.

Also, Binay said the LGUs can utilize the food vlogging industry to further introduce popular food streets in their respective localities.

“Pinoy street food is not just a culinary experience but also an important part of the Filipinos' cultural and tourism landscape that we can be proud of, that’s why LGUS must be taking care of it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Binay lamented that street food hawkers and vendors are almost always forced to illegally occupy sidewalks, pavements, and public spaces because LGUs fall short of providing them with decent, clean, and safe vending zones.

She added that “food hawkers are in constant fear of eviction, demolition, and harassment because they are regarded as illegal vendors without proper sanitation certifications and business permits.”

Thus, Binay said it is high time for the LGUs to help boost the industry by giving these street food vendors training on sanitation and safety practices, food preparation, handling, and serving.

Through this effort, she said, the goal of elevating the country’s quality street foods will be more achievable.

She cited as an example the vibrant street foods industry in Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore, Da Lat in Vietnam, Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Bintang and Jalan Alor, Myeondong in Seoul, and in Hongkong as well as in other Asian countries.

“Look at them, tourists love their street food. We just need to level up these kinds of food markets and help vendors promote their street food products because we have a lot of local flavors worth showcasing to the world,” Binay noted.

Citing research, Binay said positive street food experiences significantly influence tourists' perceptions of a destination, resulting in increased satisfaction, positive word-of-mouth recommendations, and a greater likelihood of returning to the destination.

“In fact, we can draw valuable lessons from best practices observed in Iloilo, Bacolod, Pasig, or Makati, where strict adherence to food sanitation protocols ensures hygiene, food quality standards, and consumer safety blending it with tourism,” she added.

Binay said it is time to look up the food hawkers not as urban blight, an eyesore, or a public nuisance.

“We should help them because they actually play a significant role as a culinary attraction,” she added.

Binay stressed that by providing them with the necessary support, “LGUs can ensure that street food remains a thriving and accessible aspect of a city's cultural heritage, benefiting both tourists and local communities.”