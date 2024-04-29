BBM named IP Champion at Gawad Yamang Isip

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was hailed by the Intellectual Property of the Philippines (IPOPHL) as this year’s “IP Champion” for advocating the protection of the intellectual property of Filipinos, including access to benefits for their works, at the Gawad Yamang Isip Awards 2024.
Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin received the IP Champion Award on behalf of the President, after Marcos was cited by IPOPHL Director General Atty. Rowel Barba.
Barba said Marcos has recognized the importance of having a dynamic and resilient ecosystem grounded in a culture of innovation through his support of the National Innovation Council.
The council is mandated to formulate, develop, implement, and monitor the country’s innovation goals, priorities, and long-term national strategy.
Last year, President Marcos said the Philippines intended to usher in a renaissance of innovation or the so-called “FILIPINNOVATION,” which aims to find modern-day solutions to modern-day problems and make use of science and technology, especially research and development, in the pursuit of nation-building.
The President shared the IP Champion commendation with Trade Undersecretary Allan Gepty for his invaluable contribution as former deputy director general and officer-in-charge of IPOPHL.
Gepty helped strengthen and enhance IPOPHL’s advocacy, policy, international relations, and enforcement programs.
“His current role as DTI undersecretary in charge of international trade policy and negotiation aids in accelerating and sustaining the country’s economic growth,” the citation read.
IPOPHL also recognized creators, inventors and enterprises with sustainable impacts at the awards night held at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati. The GYI is the most prestigious Philippine awards for innovation, creativity, and intellectual property.
DAILY TRIBUNE received an IP Citation for publishing the most Intellectual Property stories in 2023. The paper’s president, Willie Fernandez, received the accolade.
State-owned “Radyo Pilipinas” received an IP Citation for broadcasting the most IP stories in 2023, while online news platform “ThePhilBizNews” received an IP Citation for posting the most IP stories in 2023.
Following the theme “IP and SDGS: Building our common future with innovation and creativity” of the World IP Organization, IPOPHL honored Filipinos and homegrown brands and technologies whose Intellectual Property had made a positive impact on people, the planet, and peace.
“There are so many Philippine artists, inventors, and homegrown brands that are helping create a sustainable future through one IP at a time,” Barba said.
He said the Executive Committee faced a challenge in picking this year’s winners.
“We’re very pleased with the list because the GYI 2024 awardees proved they deserved this and it’s time that more people be made aware of their contributions to the Philippines and the SDGs,” Barba added.
Meanwhile, National Economic and Development Authority Undersecretary for National Development Policy and Planning Rosemarie Edillion highlighted the importance of Intellectual Property in invention and innovation.
“IP is the bedrock, I would say, of innovation and how it would drive economic growth and, of course, in improving the quality of life for all of us Filipinos, and around the world,” she said.
Edillion underscored the necessity of protecting inventions and creative ideas.
“It’s necessary to protect inventions and creative ideas and intellectual property as we call them because it’s actually how we can encourage all these inventions; we can encourage all those creative minds to continue producing all these ideas and then transforming them,” she said.
“We want to establish a very dynamic innovation ecosystem where we put together active platforms for the collaboration of all these inventors, scientists, marketing specialists, the creative industry with entrepreneurs,” she added.
For this year’s awards, the GYI had five categories: Patents, Industrial Design, Performing Arts, Visual Arts and Trademarks.
D&L Industries received the GYI for Invention; Stanley Ruiz received the GYI for Industrial Design; Singer-songwriter Gary Valenciano received the GYI for the Performing Arts; Father of Philippine Glass Sculpture Ramon Orlina received the GYI for Visual Arts; and RAGS2RICHES received the GYI for Trademark.
IPOPHL also presented WIPO’s special awards to its 2023 winners of the Socially Relevant Technology Contest. The special awards highlighted sustainable technological solutions to environmental challenges.
Meanwhile, the WIPO National Award recognized innovators, creators, entrepreneurs, and businesses whose IP assets contributed to the development of the country.
IPOPHL said the GYI award also served as an opportunity to show its appreciation to institutional partners, enforcement allies, media friends, people who have supported its programs, and other partners who have helped make the GYI and the National IP Month celebration a success.