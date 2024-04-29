BBM named IP Champion at Gawad Yamang Isip

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was hailed by the Intellectual Property of the Philippines (IPOPHL) as this year’s “IP Champion” for advocating the protection of the intellectual property of Filipinos, including access to benefits for their works, at the Gawad Yamang Isip Awards 2024.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin received the IP Champion Award on behalf of the President, after Marcos was cited by IPOPHL Director General Atty. Rowel Barba.

Barba said Marcos has recognized the importance of having a dynamic and resilient ecosystem grounded in a culture of innovation through his support of the National Innovation Council.

The council is mandated to formulate, develop, implement, and monitor the country’s innovation goals, priorities, and long-term national strategy.

Last year, President Marcos said the Philippines intended to usher in a renaissance of innovation or the so-called “FILIPINNOVATION,” which aims to find modern-day solutions to modern-day problems and make use of science and technology, especially research and development, in the pursuit of nation-building.

The President shared the IP Champion commendation with Trade Undersecretary Allan Gepty for his invaluable contribution as former deputy director general and officer-in-charge of IPOPHL.

Gepty helped strengthen and enhance IPOPHL’s advocacy, policy, international relations, and enforcement programs.

“His current role as DTI undersecretary in charge of international trade policy and negotiation aids in accelerating and sustaining the country’s economic growth,” the citation read.

IPOPHL also recognized creators, inventors and enterprises with sustainable impacts at the awards night held at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati. The GYI is the most prestigious Philippine awards for innovation, creativity, and intellectual property.

DAILY TRIBUNE received an IP Citation for publishing the most Intellectual Property stories in 2023. The paper’s president, Willie Fernandez, received the accolade.