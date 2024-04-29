Ancestral houses of Batangas: A lineage tour with substance

You can never go wrong with a place that holds stories, a century worth, when visiting San Juan, Batangas. More than an extension of historical milestones and a pivotal fight for freedom, such places hold memories of our culture.

Barako Publishing’s Ciara Marasigan Serumgard and Farrah Rodriguez are on the frontlines preserving these memories in a recently published book.

Barako 77: The Story of Environmental Activism is a legacy book, three generations in the making. This story from 1977 shares “an almost forgotten piece of history.”