SNAPS

ALL SMILES FOR THE WIN

LOOK: DAILY TRIBUNE owners Willie and Bettina Fernandez light up the Gawad Yamang Isip Awards Night with their beaming smiles as they proudly displayed the plaque of recognition they received during the event held at the Dusit Thani Manila on Monday, 29 April 2024. GYI Awards—known as a prestigious Philippine award for innovation, creativity, and intellectual property—are conferred by the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines. | via KING RODRIGUEZ