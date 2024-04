SNAPS

AboitizPower recognizes tree planters

LOOK: In commemoration of Earth Month, AboitizPower recognizes its business units, partners, and neighbors who took action in empowering year-round efforts to plant over 2 million trees and create carbon sinks for a healthier planet. Therma Visayas, a subsidiary of AboitizPower, began its 10-year Carbon Sink Management Program in 2016 and, to date, has planted and nurtured 770,000 trees with the help of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation and the hard work of some 277 farmers in Cebu.