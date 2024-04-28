Willie Revillame returns to TV5

After many years, host Willie Revillame is back on television as he recently signed a contract with Mediaquest Ventures for a joint project.
However, his return was met with sarcasm by critics.
One netizen feels that “pag tumagal ‘yan sa TV5 aalis din ‘yan (If he stays with TV5 he will eventually leave).”
A plethora of his supporters, meanwhile, showered him with support.
“Welcome back Kuya Willie, Marami na naman masaya at matulungan, Congrats (Welcome back Willie, many will be happy and helped),” said one fan.
“Wow!!! I am happy for you, Kuya Willie, welcome back,” another wrote.
While Revillame has not given further details, he assures that the joint project will be a game show. They will refrain from using Wowowin as its title, he added.
Revillame was with TV5 from 2010 to 2013.
Oliver Moeller quashes animosity with Michelle Dee
Sporty lawyer Oliver Moeller seemingly doused rumors of animosity, imagined or otherwise, between him and beauty queen Michelle Dee.
“Right now, me and Michelle are good friends. We still talk now and then. Right now, there’s no issue between me and her,” Moeller said in an interview uploaded on his Facebook account.
Moeller’s statement comes right on the heels of Dee’s controversial recent guesting, where she articulated her thoughts about cheating in It’s Showtime’s “EXpecially For You” segment.
Dee’s “I am not an option” aria attracted controversy when she positioned herself as the third searchee. Recall that Moeller was the third searchee when she was a guest in the said dating game.
Moeller recently signed a management contract with Cornerstone Entertainment.
DonBelle share many firsts in ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’
Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan recall many things they did for the first time while taping Can’t Buy Me Love.
“Naku, madami po, ang dami ko pong firsts dito sa project na ito, hahaha. Kumain akong balut, tumalon akong building, haha, lahat po yata (Gosh, there are many firsts in this project. I ate balut, leaped off a building, I probably did all),” Mariano shared.
“I’ve been playing Caroline for eight months. I’ve also discovered so much about her. Every time I’m with the cast, whether it’s the Chiu or the Binondo side, I can truly say that they are my family outside of the show. That’s something I will carry with me even after this,” she added.
Pangilinan said his first real teleserye with Mariano afforded him the chance to breathe a different character from his previous projects.
“Sobrang daming firsts din para sa akin — actually, para sa aming dalawa ni Belle. Kasi ‘yung teleserye, ibang usapan na ‘yun kumpara sa He’s Into Her, na may parang 12 episodes lang. Ito kasi, talagang we live and breathe our characters. At times hindi namin nakakalimutan na minsan may Donny pa rin, may Belle pa rin. Kasi grabe, araw-araw kaming nagshu-shoot (There are many firsts for me actually, for Belle, too),” Pangilinan recalled.
“First time ko rin maranasan na ang daming tumatawag sa akin na Bingo talaga. Doon ko nakikita na medyo marami pala ang nanunood ng show (It’s my first time experiencing many people calling me Bingo. That’s when I realized many people are watching the show),” Pangilinan added.
“It’s nice because we got to also highlight the Chinese-Filipino side as well ‘di ba doon sa Binondo,” the actor also said.
Pangilinan is proud of the production people and cast members for putting up a good show.
“Ang masasabi ko lang, sobrang proud ko lang sa kanila at sa buong cast, pati na rin sa lahat ng nasa likod ng camera, for putting up such an amazing show that has been around for quite some time. So, thank you (All I can say is, I am so proud of them and the whole cast, including those behind the camera, for putting up such an amazing show that has been around for quite some time),” he said.