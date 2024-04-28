Willie Revillame returns to TV5

After many years, host Willie Revillame is back on television as he recently signed a contract with Mediaquest Ventures for a joint project.

However, his return was met with sarcasm by critics.

One netizen feels that “pag tumagal ‘yan sa TV5 aalis din ‘yan (If he stays with TV5 he will eventually leave).”

A plethora of his supporters, meanwhile, showered him with support.

“Welcome back Kuya Willie, Marami na naman masaya at matulungan, Congrats (Welcome back Willie, many will be happy and helped),” said one fan.

“Wow!!! I am happy for you, Kuya Willie, welcome back,” another wrote.

While Revillame has not given further details, he assures that the joint project will be a game show. They will refrain from using Wowowin as its title, he added.

Revillame was with TV5 from 2010 to 2013.

Oliver Moeller quashes animosity with Michelle Dee

Sporty lawyer Oliver Moeller seemingly doused rumors of animosity, imagined or otherwise, between him and beauty queen Michelle Dee.

“Right now, me and Michelle are good friends. We still talk now and then. Right now, there’s no issue between me and her,” Moeller said in an interview uploaded on his Facebook account.

Moeller’s statement comes right on the heels of Dee’s controversial recent guesting, where she articulated her thoughts about cheating in It’s Showtime’s “EXpecially For You” segment.

Dee’s “I am not an option” aria attracted controversy when she positioned herself as the third searchee. Recall that Moeller was the third searchee when she was a guest in the said dating game.

Moeller recently signed a management contract with Cornerstone Entertainment.