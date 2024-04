LATEST

WEEKEND ADVENTURE

LOOK: Local tourists visit the Hinulugang Taktak Nature and Adventure Park in Antipolo City, Rizal Province, on Sunday morning, 28 April 2024. Declared a National Park in 1990 and a protected landscape in 2000, Hinulugang Taktak offers attractions such as the spider web, canopy walk, wall-climbing, rappelling, and swimming pool, with free admission for visitors. | via Analy Labor