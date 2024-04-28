Watch out for ‘bigger, better’ Filipino Design Studio

The Filipino Design Studio: Made in the Philippines edition is back and bigger than ever.

The event is a welcoming, community-based space that fosters connections between like-minded brands dedicated to celebrating Filipino culture. The biggest Filipino Design Studio to date, bringing together over 70 guest brands, house labels and social enterprises. With a focus on all things Pinoy, from Barong Tagalog and modern Filipiniana to resort wear, pearls and accessories, tropical home decor and wellness essentials, explore new, up-and-coming brands alongside familiar favorites.