VICE GANDA’S MOVIE COMEBACK: ‘AND THE BREADWINNER IS’

Asia’s Unkabogable Phenomenal Superstar Vice Ganda is set to return to the big screen once again after a two-year hiatus, creating excitement among fans with the announcement of her new movie, And The Breadwinner Is.

Vice Ganda’s comeback movie marks the first collaboration between Star Cinema and The IdeaFirst Company. It is also the first time for Vice Ganda to be working with award-winning director Jun Robles Lana.

“First time naming magsasama and ang saya-saya ko talaga. Highlight ito ng career ko hindi lang this year, pero ng movie career ko. Isa ito sa pinakamalalaking highlights (This is the first time we are together in a movie. It was so much fun. This is the highlight of my career, not just for this year but for my movie career. This is the biggest highlight),” she said.

Jun expressed excitement working with Vice Ganda for the first time, promising viewers a different cinematic experience filled with comedy, drama, and heartfelt moments.

“It is everything na inaantay ng mga tao sa isang pelikula ni Vice, ‘yung nakakatawa at riot na comedy and so much more. Kung nakita natin si Vice magpatawa, makikita rin natin siya mangurot ng mga puso (It is everything that the filmgoers look for in a movie of Vice. It is funny, and a riot of a comedy. If we have seen Vice make us laugh, we will andalso see him touch our hearts, he said),” he said.

With Lana’s directorial style combining with her comedic brilliance, Vice hopes to fulfill her dream of doing a film that will resonate with viewers long after its release.

“Nagkaroon na ako ng fair share sa box office kahit paano. Gusto ko magkaroon sa filmography ko ‘yung inilaban sa international film festival. Dream ko ‘to. I have been praying for a movie na may internal value. ‘Di ba mayroon din mga pelikula na hindi tumabo sa takilya pero has an internal value sa Philippine cinema at sa kamalayan ng mga taong nakapanood sa kanya. Dumarating ang panahon na binabalikan siya dahil sa uri ng pelikula niya. I want to experience that now (I have seen my fair share of box office hits. I want to have a filmography that can be shown in an international film festival. That is my dream. I have been praying for a movie that has value. There are movies that don’t make it in the box office but have value in Philippine cinema and in the consciousness of people who watch the movie. There are times that we remember a movie because of how good it is. I want to experience that now),” he said.

The movie’s writers, Daisy Cayanan Mijares and Jumbo Albano, shared that And The Breadwinners Is will relate the experiences of a family’s breadwinner and explore their joys, pains, struggles and hopes.

Vice thanked the viewers who supported her movie career and made her the highest-grossing Filipino movie actor of all time whose movies have raked in a gross total of P4.6 billion in the box-office.

When asked who is joining her in the cast, Vice only revealed that her co-host in It’s Showtime, Jhong Hilario, will be part of the movie.