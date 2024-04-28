Trike driver nabbed in Taguig drug sting

Taguig City Police Station drug enforcement unit conducted an operation on Thursday night, leading to the arrest of a 26-year-old tricycle driver.

The buy-bust operation in Barangay Tanyag, Taguig City resulted in the apprehension of alias Saiden and the seizure of two sealed transparent packets containing a crystalline substance believed to be shabu, weighing 25.38 grams with an estimated value of P172,584. Additionally, law enforcement confiscated related items such as an eyeglass case and marked buy-bust money consisting of a P500 bill, as well as six P1000 boodle money.

Complaints against Saiden, for violation of Section 5 and 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are currently being investigated and will be submitted to the Taguig City Prosecutor's Office.