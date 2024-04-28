METRO

Trike driver nabbed in Taguig drug sting

(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Taguig City Police Station drug enforcement unit conducted an operation on Thursday night, leading to the arrest of a 26-year-old tricycle driver.

The buy-bust operation in Barangay Tanyag, Taguig City resulted in the apprehension of alias Saiden and the seizure of two sealed transparent packets containing a crystalline substance believed to be shabu, weighing 25.38 grams with an estimated value of P172,584. Additionally, law enforcement confiscated related items such as an eyeglass case and marked buy-bust money consisting of a P500 bill, as well as six P1000 boodle money.

Complaints against Saiden, for violation of Section 5 and 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are currently being investigated and will be submitted to the Taguig City Prosecutor's Office.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph