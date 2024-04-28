Stuck in first gear

The planned transport strike set for today until Wednesday by PISTON (Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide) threatens to grind Metro Manila and other key cities to a halt. Dream on for the officials and members of this transport group fighting a losing battle to stay relevant! This, their latest move, is neither making the government listen to them nor affording them sympathy from a public fed up with their antics.

Their desire to keep their Jurassic, air-polluting, and safety-liability contraptions — the iconic jeepney that drew inspiration from the World War 2 relic, the Jeep or Willys — is understandable. Still, PISTON’s methods of pushing this agenda are ultimately counterproductive.

The government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), the target of their ire, represents a long-overdue necessary first step towards a better future for both commuters and the transportation sector.

Okay, PISTON argues that the PUVMP unfairly burdens operators with the cost of modernizing their vehicles. This is a valid concern as many jeepney drivers have dedicated their lives to navigating the bustling streets, and the upfront cost of a Euro 4-compliant or electric jeepney can be daunting.

However, the current fleet of jeepneys, many of which belch black smoke and are barely roadworthy, poses a safety hazard and contributes significantly to air pollution. A 2018 Clean Air Asia Network study found that jeepneys are responsible for 23 percent of particulate matter emissions in Metro Manila, a major contributor to respiratory illnesses.

Similar to the internal combustion engine that powered the first automobiles, these aging jeepneys have served their time. The name of the game, in any field, is adaptation. Refusing to shift gears will leave PISTON and its members stranded. Businesses that fail to adapt to changing consumer preferences or technological advancements eventually fade away. The transportation sector is no different.

The PUVMP offers a path forward. Modern electric jeepneys, for instance, not only address environmental concerns but also provide a smoother, more comfortable ride for passengers. This, in turn, could attract more ridership, potentially boosting operator income in the long run. A study by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy found that modern, well-maintained public transportation systems can increase ridership by up to 30 percent, ultimately benefiting operators and commuters.

Likewise, the inconvenience caused by a transport strike primarily hurts ordinary Filipinos who rely on jeepneys for their daily commute. Many Filipinos struggle to make ends meet, and a transport strike can disrupt work schedules and lead to lost wages. PISTON’s call for a complete scrapping of the PUVMP ignores the program’s potential benefits. Open and honest dialogue with the government, exploring financial assistance programs, and navigating the transition to cleaner technologies would be a far more constructive approach for public utility vehicle drivers and operators.

Certainly, the government has acknowledged the financial burden placed on operators and has implemented measures to ease the transition. The Land Bank of the Philippines, for example, offers loan programs specifically designed for jeepney modernization, and the Department of Transportation provides financial grants to some operators. While these programs may not cover the entire cost, they demonstrate the government’s commitment to supporting the transportation sector during this crucial transformation.

Beyond financial assistance, the PUVMP offers opportunities for skills development and livelihood diversification. Training programs are being offered to displaced drivers to equip them with the skills needed to operate and maintain modern PUVs. Additionally, the program encourages the consolidation of smaller jeepney operators into cooperatives, which can improve efficiency and bargaining power, potentially leading to better deals with parts suppliers and service providers.

Opponents of the PUVMP also raise concerns about potential fare hikes. While the initial cost of operating modern PUVs may be higher, the long-term benefits, like fuel efficiency and reduced maintenance costs, can lead to lower operating expenses. Additionally, a more reliable and comfortable public transportation system can attract more ridership, allowing operators to potentially raise fares in a way that is proportionate to the improved service offered.

Ultimately, the Philippine transportation system needs an overhaul. PISTON’s strike may seem like a show of strength, but it ultimately hurts the very people they claim to represent. It disrupts the lives of ordinary Filipinos, damages the reputation of the transport sector, and hinders progress.

Filipinos deserve a transportation system — including modern railway, sea, and air offerings — that allows them to travel in comfort while safeguarding the environment and propelling the nation forward. The country cannot be stuck in first gear just because of a noisy few.