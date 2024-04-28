Samantha secures Paris Olympics fencing ticket

Samantha Catantan almost had her 2024 Paris Olympics dreams crushed due to alleged spotty officiating in the women’s foil final of the Asia-Oceania Zonal Olympic Qualifier in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates over the weekend.

Philippine Fencing Association (PFA) program development adviser Roland Canlas told DAILY TRIBUNE Catantan was facing an uphill battle when Sofiya Aktayeva of Kazakhstan was scoring more points in close scenarios.

But in the end, it was the Catantan’s grit and composure that ultimately gave her the victory in the gold medal game, a feat that earned her an Olympic berth.

“When we knew she was getting a Russian referee, Sam got intimidated and I kept telling her we just need to adjust,” Canlas said in a phone conversation.

“Sam thrived from come-from-behind wins but she was getting rigged when the Kazakh was able to get the lead.”

“But Sam was brave. She kept advancing on her opponent and when there was a double contact, we were praying she would get the win.”

The 22-year-old Penn State University standout joins a growing Philippine delegation bannered by pole vaulter EJ Obiena, boxers Eumir Marcial and Nesthy Petecio and gymnast Carlos Yulo.

She is also the first Filipino fencer in 32 years after former athlete and current sports commissioner Walter Torres competed in the men’s foil of the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Torres finished 53rd out of 59 fencers in the men’s foil.

But to get there, she had to overcome challenges in her career.

Going into this Olympic qualifier, Catantan just recently healed from her anterior cruciate ligament injury which she got last May in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

In the Olympic qualifiers, she finished the pool play as the fourth seed and earned a bye in the Round of 16.

The University of the East alumnus would then subdue Israa Al Siyabi of Oman, 15-4, in the quarterfinal before pulling off a 15-3 win over Sena Hong of South Korea in the semifinal to face Aktayeva for all the marbles.

Canlas also said the recent issues of the PFA was used as motivation for Catantan to finally get over the hump.

The national sport association faced backlash after another top women’s foil fighter Maxine Esteban opted to play for the Ivory Coast after getting removed by the national team.

“In light of recent issues, I would tell her to use it as a motivation and just focus on the tournament,” Canlas said.

Now, they can focus on Catantan’s path to the Paris Games with the last step in Metz, France for a one-month training camp.

“We’re already planning for her preparation,” Canlas said.

“The build-up for Paris will be mostly competitions since she will have a camp in France.”

Catantan’s latest feat was met with pride and joy by the Philippine Olympic Committee, whose president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, was moved by her inclusion in the growing Philippine delegation.

“Samantha Catantan rose beyond adversity and proved herself deserving of an Olympic spot,” Tolentino said on Sunday just hours after Catantan earned her ticket to Paris.

“She really fought for it to the end and I’m really happy to see her success just like the other Paris-bound Filipino athletes before her,” Tolentino added.