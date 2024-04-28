RI District 3830 governor lauds RC Makati’s ‘impactful’ projects

Rotary International (RI) District 3830 Governor Antonio Juan Carlos “Jay” Tambunting III last Tuesday, 23 April graced the Rotary Club of Makati’s weekly meeting at The Peninsula Manila and shared the District’s efforts in exchanging knowledge and funds for ongoing and new projects of Rotary Clubs in the district.

Tambunting particularly lauded RC Makati’s projects for the less privileged which he said help raise compassionate and productive citizens.

“We approved 19 global grants amounting to over $1 million, and we’re looking at 41 grants this year worth over $2 million,” he reported, informing that a grant costs $30,000 and that so far, 91 Rotary Clubs in the district have benefited from the global grants.

Tambunting also shared that the district has recently partnered with sister Rotary Clubs in South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau to develop friendships and share ideas for possible collaboration.

Focus on existing plans

Moving forward, Tambunting said RC Makati is poised to continue launching more impactful projects, building on the Club’s efforts under RC Makati president Senen “Bing” Matoto.

“We don’t have any district-initiated projects for RC Makati this year for the simple reason that we want the Club’s president to focus on his existing projects,” Tambunting said during the meeting.

For his part, Matoto went through the list of RC Makati projects, including those focused on education as well as physical and mental well-being of the youth.

Some of these projects were also designed to fuel innovation in the country through startups.

“We have been diligent in our efforts and I believe our progress reflects our commitment to Rotary’s ideals,” Matoto said.

Through nearly a year, RC Makati’s activities included 29 productive luncheon meetings, 11 joint meetings with other clubs, and three meetings for Ladies’ Day to present financial and moral support to project beneficiaries.

“I’m filled with pride and gratitude for each member of our club. Your hard work and dedication to service has made this year truly exceptional,” Matoto said.

“With two months remaining, I’m confident we will continue to make a difference in the lives of those we serve,” he continued.

Matoto’s term as president of RC Makati ends in June this year.

Accomplishments

Continuing with his report on the Club’s accomplishments, Matoto said there are now 133 RC Makati members after 12 new members were inducted to provide more helping hands. They include four members aged below 40, who Matoto said can infuse the Club with creative ideas and a vibrant spirit.

Matoto said RC Makati members have visited cities in Metro Manila and provincial areas to provide learning materials to students, including — to date — 34,794 books to some 56 schools and libraries.

The Club has also distributed school supplies to 460 public school students in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija.

To prepare Filipinos for higher learning, RCM created a reading and math program for 300 students in Cauayan, Isabela.

Apart from these, RCM granted support to six students with special needs under its Special Education Program.

The Philippine Institute for the Deaf has been able to continue the education of 19 students through the club’s P1-million donation.

The fight against child malnutrition also has been a priority for the club, moving RCM members to feeding 500 poor kids, such as those under the care of Caritas Manila, the lead social service organization of the Catholic Church in the Philippines.

To further accelerate learning of students, RC Makati funded the construction of the fourth dormitory at Palawan State University, benefiting an initial number of 25 students.

Recognizing the potential of the youth to create solutions to various social problems and inspire others to do so, the Club helped create the SuPEER Heroes Program which provides student leaders and teachers training in protecting their own mental health and of others in their schools.

Matoto said beneficiaries of the program include 60 student leaders and 10 educators at General Pio del Pilar High School in Makati, 70 participants at STI Pampanga, and more beneficiaries in Baguio City.

He said the Club has approved P1.5 million funding for food and other needs of participants joining the seminars on mental health.

Empowering the youth

A major project of the Club is the Paing Hechanova Youth Leadership Awards which Matoto said encourages young Filipinos to develop leadership skills.

“This is where we honor youth leaders who exhibit extraordinary leadership skills in Rotary’s seven focus areas of the Rotary, including sports,” he said.

A distinguished, revered member and former president of RC Makati, Rafael “Paing” Hechanova, who had also been a Rotary International director, was a basketball legend and chairman of the Philippine Olympians Association. He competed in the 1951 Asian Games in New Delhi and the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.

Apart from youth awards, RC Makati also launched the Hatch Project with StartUp Village, a non-profit organization that promotes entrepreneurship and helps Filipinos realize their business ideas which are also anchored on social development.

Matoto said both groups held a startup meeting in January. “This phase of the project aligns with the vision of maximizing the newly constructed Paing Hechanova Creativity Center and providing technological information to members,” he said.

Towards the end of last Tuesday’s meeting, Tambunting cited RC Makati’s Rotaract (short for Rotary in Action) which is the Club’s young volunteers. “These young adults have chosen to explore leadership instead of going home and playing video games. You have an extremely active Rotaract Club,” he said.