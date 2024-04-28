RAC Makati successfully concludes digital careers training program

Over the years, B.E.T.T.E.R. or Bringing Enhancements Through Trainings for the Empowerment of Rotaractors, which is the flagship professional development project of the Rotaract Club of Makati, has evolved into a multifaceted initiative, fostering upskilling, career advancement, and socio-awareness among Rotaractors, guiding them towards becoming smart and innovative individuals.

One of the major projects of the Club this Rotary Year is “B.E.T.T.E.R. Kareer: Introduction to Digital Careers,” a program that included seminar-workshops focused on various digital careers aimed at benefiting members of RAC Makati and RAC STI College Pasay EDSA.

Launched in October 2023, the program utilized a hybrid approach, combining online modules with in-person discussions.

The inaugural course, “Social Media Strategy” conducted via Zoom, equipped participants with essential skills in managing social media platforms and crafting impactful content strategies.

Self-paced challenge

Facilitated by Kadakareer, participants engaged in a self-paced challenge. KadaKareer is a free, low-bandwidth, mobile-first, community-based career development platform for students who would like to embark on a digital career.

Led by Koaches, participants engaged in enriching panel discussions and immersive virtual apprenticeships, honing their abilities in market analysis, brand strategy formulation and campaign creation.

The program’s second phase, focused on “Content Creation,” commenced on 3 February 2024, with participants tasked with crafting comprehensive content calendars and impactful marketing collaterals.

Panel discussions and a face-to-face collaboration session enriched the learning experience, fostering enhanced teamwork and creativity among participants.

The phase was concluded on 24 February 2024 with participants celebrating their achievements, transitioning from personal content creation to delivering compelling materials for clients’ social media platforms.

Culminating activity

On 13 April 2024, the culminating activity took place at the MRCFI Building, with inspiring messages delivered by various esteemed speakers from the Rotary Club of Makati.

RC Makati New Generation Director Julian Lim, who advise and supervises RAC Makati, gave a message which highlighted the transformative power of education and mentorship, urging the youth to leverage their newfound knowledge to pursue their aspirations with confidence.

Meanwhile, another RC Makati officer, Bom Villatuya’s message on “Thriving in the 21st Century,” emphasized the importance of lifelong learning, critical thinking, and ecosystem building in navigating the complexities of the digital era.

Project Chair Princess Pol, top outstanding president Adrian Manuel and Hope Creating president Nicole Guerrero all extended their heartfelt gratitude to all participants, committees, and official partners for their invaluable contributions to the resounding success of B.E.T.T.E.R. Kareer.

Special appreciation was extended to RC Makati, RAC Chinatown-Manila, RAC Malabon Highlands, RAC Makati West, RAC Manila, RAC Metro SFDM, RAC Saint Louis University and

KadaKareer for their invaluable contributions, and commitment to empower individuals through professional development.