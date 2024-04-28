Proving husband’s psychological incapacity

Dear Atty. Shalie,

I was married to my childhood friend for about 10 years when I finally decided to leave him, taking with me our only child.

I was the only one who worked and provided for our family for all our years together. I even shouldered the expenses for our wedding when I got pregnant. My mother insisted that we get married for our child’s ‘Hello’ sake.

All those years we were together, he did nothing and worked not a day in his life. He depended on his older sister for whatever money he needed, Every peso he received, he spent for himself alone. He would not even take care of our son while I worked.

Now that we are separated, it is as if he never existed. His only contribution to this marriage is my son. I would like to file a case for annulment so I can permanently and legally be free of this purposeless marriage.

Is it really required of us to undergo psychological exams to prove incapacity on his part? Or would my testimony and those who know what I have gone through be enough for the court to put an end to our marriage?

Anna