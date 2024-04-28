Project PEARLS partners with Globe’s Hapag Movement

Globe broadens the reach of its Hapag Movement, its advocacy to alleviate involuntary hunger, as it teams up with United States-based non-profit Project PEARLS, opening up the program to a global audience.

Individuals and corporations from around the US may now donate to the Hapag Movement through Project PEARLS via www.globe.com.ph/globeofgood. Project PEARLS may issue companies and individuals required certificates for all donations received from around the US.

The US is a critical donation funding source being home to more than four million Filipino-Americans. Globe is calling on US-based individuals and businesses to support the cause.

“Our partnership with Project PEARLS is a significant step forward that will allow us to engage a wider community of donors in our fight against hunger,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s chief sustainability and corporate communications officer. “With Project PEARLS’ expansive network, we can accelerate positive change and help more Filipino families in need.”