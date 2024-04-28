Need for speed

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao wants to get his hands on a premium motorcycle from Suzuki.

In fact, the eight-division champion requested the inner circle of Suzuki Philippines recently that he would like to acquire a premium motorcycle, which he will use in his hometown of General Santos City and Sarangani.

Apparently, Pacquiao attended a seminar organized by the Highway Patrol Group and instantly went head over heels while riding a motorbike.

His brother Rogelio, who used to be a congressman, is also into riding motorbikes.

In a short meeting with the Japanese executives of Suzuki during a contract signing involving the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) and the Hamamatsu-based corporation that was founded in 1909, Pacquiao expressed his desire to get one, leaving company president Koichiro Hirao and marketing manager Daego Morikawa and motorcycle division chief Jose Salavarria tickled pink.