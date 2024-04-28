Need for speed

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao wants to get his hands on a premium motorcycle from Suzuki.
In fact, the eight-division champion requested the inner circle of Suzuki Philippines recently that he would like to acquire a premium motorcycle, which he will use in his hometown of General Santos City and Sarangani.
Apparently, Pacquiao attended a seminar organized by the Highway Patrol Group and instantly went head over heels while riding a motorbike.
His brother Rogelio, who used to be a congressman, is also into riding motorbikes.
In a short meeting with the Japanese executives of Suzuki during a contract signing involving the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) and the Hamamatsu-based corporation that was founded in 1909, Pacquiao expressed his desire to get one, leaving company president Koichiro Hirao and marketing manager Daego Morikawa and motorcycle division chief Jose Salavarria tickled pink.
The contract signing was held during the halftime of a game in the MPBL at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan. Also attending were MPBL’s Joe Ramos, commissioner Kenneth Duremdes and legal counsel Glenn Gacal.
The tie-up is actually in its second year and their bond appears to be strong and solid.
Last year, the MPBL gave away a total of 11 scooters to lucky participants of its half-court half-time shooting contest.
“One time, during one game day, we gave away two scooters,” exclaimed Ramos, who serves as the league’s chief executive officer.
So far, less than four weeks after the MPBL’s rousing opening in Calasiao, Pangasinan, two scooters have been scooted away by lucky fans.
The two models that will be given away are the Avenis and the Burgman, one of the most popular choices of riders.
The Avenis has a retail price of a little over P80,000 while the entry-level Burgman dangles for about P83,000.
According to one Suzuki official, the Burgman, which is also being offered in higher variants, is one of the best-sellers.
As for Pacquiao, who loves fast cars, it is safe to say that he will soon be spotted riding one.
As to what model, it could be a tossup between the Hayabusa or the GSX-R1000R.
But the Katana won’t be a bad choice, too.