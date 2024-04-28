MPTC: Barrier-free toll gates cost P8B

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investment Corp. (MPIC), plans to invest at least P8 billion to remove barriers at toll gates to allow seamless travel on all its expressways in Luzon.

In an interview last week, MPTC president and CEO Rogelio Singson said the company’s investments will help it execute the move to “internationally-accepted standards of tollways operations” for a better travel experience.

“(Investments) for this one could range from P8 billion to P10 billion, all in all. There are three major components. First, we have to remove the roadside barriers.”

“There is also information at the back office about who owns the radio frequency identification (RFID) and the classification of vehicles. Then we will move the information to the commercial back office,” Singson told reporters.

According to Singson, government support is crucial to ensure that motorists comply with the new rules and regulations associated with the anticipated changes.

Cash-less, too

Before fully implementing the barrierless system, MPTC initiated the implementation of a cashless system to streamline and enhance toll payment efficiency.

It was followed by the introduction of a unified RFID sticker and wallet, which is expected to be fully in place by the second half of the year.

By then, motorists may start passing North Luzon Expressway, a toll road operated by MPTC, using their RFID sticker normally used across San Miguel Corp. (SMC)-operated expressways.

Pangilinan’s MPIC owns 99.9 percent of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., or MPTC, which holds the concession rights for the Cavite-Laguna Expressway, Cavite Expressway, North Luzon Expressway, NLEX Connector Road, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, and Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway in Cebu.

MPTC, through Metro Pacific Tollways Asia, also has a significant stake in two major infrastructure companies in the Pan-ASEAN region: a 76.31 percent share in PT Nusantara Infrastructure in Indonesia and a 44.9 percent share in CII Bridges and Roads of Vietnam.