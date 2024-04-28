Modernization allows AFP to be ready vs. security threats, disasters—military spox

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Sunday said the completion of its modernization initiatives will allow the country’s military force to effectively respond “not only to security threats but also to disasters and emergencies,” both domestically and regionally.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the AFP’s readiness against potential threats in the West Philippine Sea by the end of President Marcos' term “is a significant development for national security.”

“The commitment of the AFP to this endeavor underscores the importance of ensuring the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Padilla told the DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber message.

Padilla added the AFP's preparedness reflects its dedication to safeguarding the nation and its interests, not only in defense but also in humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) efforts.

“It demonstrates ongoing efforts to enhance the country's defense capabilities and readiness to address various challenges, and natural disasters that may affect the region,” she further noted.

Padilla said the AFP’s investment in modern equipment, training, and infrastructure is crucial to the Philippines’ promotion of peace, stability, and resilience in the region.

“Furthermore, the AFP's readiness serves as a signal of the Philippines' commitment to maintaining stability and addressing security concerns through collaboration with like-minded nations,” she added.

According to Padilla, strengthening partnerships and cooperation with like-minded countries and allies is crucial in addressing shared challenges and promoting mutual interests in the region.

“As the country continues to navigate international dynamics, the AFP's dedication to readiness, modernization, and collaboration remains essential in safeguarding national security, promoting regional stability, and fostering strong ties with allies and partners,” she added.