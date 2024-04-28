MIAA takes steps to address NAIA-T3 cooling issues

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said that currently four out of the six cooling towers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 are functioning.

However, an additional cooling tower is required to regulate the room temperature in the terminal. MIAA is in the process of installing two more cooling towers in order to meet the facility's cooling requirements of 22° to 23° Celsius.

In the meantime, the airport authority has strategically placed additional Iwata evaporative fans in critical areas. These fans could help enhance air circulation and provide localized cooling, offering relief to passengers and staff.

On early Monday, the MIAA’s engineering team will resume with the installation of the necessary parts needed to address NAIA Terminal 3's cooling issues.