Koko to Phl allies: ‘It’s time to prove ties go beyond military’

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on Sunday challenged the United States, Japan, and other Western European countries to extend their support beyond military cooperation and help the Philippines in addressing the humanitarian crisis.

Pimentel urges the country’s allies to help the Philippines mitigate the impact of the El Niño phenomenon.

“It is high time for them to show their sincere concern for our welfare. To dispel any notion their engagement is solely military-focused, it is crucial for them to showcase to the world, especially the critics, that they are really concerned about Filipinos [and] show that our relationship and partnership is not confined to military matters alone,” Pimentel said.

The senator’s call stemmed from the United Nations' plea for “increased international support to the Philippines” in dealing with the dire consequences of one of the strongest El Niño episodes in history.

According to Pimentel, the Philippines already suffered from an estimated P4.3 billion agricultural losses due to intense heat.

The ongoing El Niño has also affected the livelihoods of many Filipinos in the sector.

Amid the widespread devastation caused by the drought, Pimentel stressed the urgent need for the country’s key allies “to demonstrate their genuine concern for the welfare of the Filipino people by providing substantial support to address the crisis and bolster the nation's economy and livelihoods.”

“Help us with our economy and the people’s livelihoods instead of missiles, submarines, frigates, etc.,” Pimentel said.

“Instead of going to our military bases, go to areas afflicted by extreme drought and extend help. This can dispel any perception that you are here to turn the Philippines into a battleground,” he added.

Data from the Department of Agriculture showed that the country’s crop and livestock production were severely affected by the drought, with an estimated P4.3 billion agricultural loss logged this week—higher than the P3.94 billion reported a week ago.

“The real battle we face is this El Niño and how we Filipinos will survive this prolonged drought,” Pimentel said.

He noted that while the tensions in the West Philippines Sea are serious threats, “ensuring the recovery of Filipinos in the aftermath of El Niño is of paramount importance.”

"These so-called allies of the Philippines must prove that their engagement with the Philippines goes beyond military matters and that their interests extend to helping our economy and restoring lost livelihoods of our citizens,” Pimentel said.