Hot topic: From cars catching fire to being left baking outdoors

What’s worse than a car parked under direct sunlight these days? Having one catch fire.

With the recent incident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 open parking lot last 22 April fresh on our minds, car owners seek measures to prevent such things from happening again.

Nineteen cars were razed by spontaneous combustion that authorities blamed on “small grass fire” on the vast lot.

These cars are reportedly owned by passengers who were catching their flights. Little did they know their rides would be catching fire.

Imagine their feelings as most of them were probably out of the town when it happened. If they failed to buy insurance, that’s tougher luck.

Airport authorities said the fire started around 1:40 p.m. and was declared under control at 1:57 p.m. Such devastation in a very short span of time.

But how do you prevent something as mundane as having a spontaneous grass fire in a cast parking space? Pouring concrete on the ground costs too much for authorities to consider doing.

Now if you have a flight in the next few days, probably the best option is leaving the vehicles at home and taking a ride-sharing app instead.

And while cars don’t get burned every day, they are exposed to the element especially when you park outdoors.

Now compared to getting the car burned down, that’s a tad short unpleasant. Next only to the air-conditioning deciding to bail out.

So, what are the things that are best not kept inside your cars?