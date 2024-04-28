Extreme heat, surpassing the heat index threshold of 40 degrees Celsius, has arrived, raising red flags about the health and safety of people exposed to it for prolonged periods.

Young students are particularly vulnerable to heat cramps and exhaustion, early signs of heat-related illnesses. These symptoms include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, fatigue, and dizziness. If not addressed promptly, these symptoms can escalate into more severe conditions such as heat stroke, which can be life-threatening.

Hospital admissions for heat-related illnesses and cardiovascular and respiratory disorders increase significantly during heat waves.

Last week, many local governments suspended face-to-face classes at all public and private levels and shifted to online or asynchronous learning mode, prompting warnings to limit outdoor time. At least 30 areas in the country were forecast to fall under the “danger” heat index classification due to temperatures ranging from 42°C to 46°C.

Like storm warnings, onsite class suspension factors now include tomorrow’s forecast heat index. The heat index measures how high humidity and abnormally high temperatures can affect the body’s ability to cool.

When humidity is high, it’s harder for sweat to evaporate, which is the body’s natural cooling process. As a result, the body feels hotter than the actual air temperature. A heat index between 42 degrees Celsius and 51 degrees Celsius is considered in the “danger category.”

The heat index is also an essential factor when choosing outdoor activities, sports events, and other situations in which people are exposed to high temperatures and humidity.

March, April and May are usually the hottest and driest months, but this year’s El Niño weather phenomenon, a natural climate pattern characterized by warmer than average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, has exacerbated the heat.

It’s crucial to understand that extreme heat poses a significant risk to certain groups, including pregnant individuals, the elderly, the very young, and those with specific medical conditions such as heart disease, respiratory illnesses and diabetes.

To significantly reduce the risk, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, seek refuge in shaded areas, and limit outdoor activities.

You can save lives by taking simple yet effective preventive measures, such as staying hydrated and wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Stay informed about weather forecasts and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you experience any heat exhaustion or heat stroke symptoms, such as dizziness, cramps, headache, or nausea, seek medical attention immediately.

These precautions allow vulnerable populations to enjoy outdoor activities safely and avoid heat-related illnesses.

There are known approaches to managing these health threats, such as opening and maintaining cooling areas like air-conditioned malls, grocery stores, and other places frequented by the public, and keeping electric fans running. By taking protective actions, we can limit the side effects of prolonged heat exposure.

Building codes and landscaping laws can enhance energy efficiency and bolster buildings’ capacity to protect against extreme heat. Adopting green technologies such as green roofs covered with plants and strategically placing shade trees are some of the techniques that have been shown to significantly reduce indoor temperatures and improve the overall energy efficiency of buildings.

By incorporating these measures into building codes and landscaping laws, stakeholders can ensure that buildings are better equipped to withstand extreme heat events and promote energy efficiency in the long term.

Public officials should be at the forefront of any emergency and in reducing public risks. There should be no room for mistakes or miscalculations. Those who fail to do so should take the heat for their actions.

“When you can’t make them see the light, make them feel the heat.” Former American Ronald Raegan said that.

In short, please don’t vote for them in the next elections.

