SNAPS

HARSH BUT BEAUTIFUL

LOOK: The Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecija has emerged as a tourist destination following the reappearance of the submerged ruins of a centuries-old village in the middle of the dam, after the water receded due to extreme weather conditions on Sunday, 28 April 2024. The town is believed to date back over 300 years and was transformed into a reservoir in the 1970s to generate hydropower and provide irrigation water to nearby farmers. The water level in the reservoir has dropped by over 50 meters below its usual maximum of 221 meters. | via KING RODRIGUEZ