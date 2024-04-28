Get ready for ‘Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical’

Thousands of theatergoers will soon flock to the Newport Performing Arts Theater to discover the colorful world of Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical. Here are some tips to get ready for the live theater experience.

Be on time. The show will not wait for anyone, so come an hour early. Doing so gives audiences plenty of time to get through security and ticket scanning. Latecomers will have to wait for a suitable break during the show to be seated.

Dress for the occasion. Feel free to dress to impress, but skip the slippers, sando or shorts for this event.

‘Resist temptation’ please. Taking photos and videos is strictly prohibited during the performance. Those who want to capture them can do it before the show starts, or when the cast takes their final bows. It would be best to turn off phones completely or put them in silent mode to avoid distractions for everyone else in the theater, as well as the performers on stage.

Sshh… it is magic time. Resist the urge to sing Parokya ni Edgar songs or discuss the plot with someone else.

Visit the Bagsakan ng Merch booth. Remember to bring some money, and buy a bigger bag for souvenir items. The theater vestibule has a booth for official merchandise.

Grab a bite before or after the show. Whether craving picha pie or special na siopao, order anything because Newport World Resorts has plenty of restaurants to choose from.

Viewer discretion is advised. Several scenes may be particularly distressing for some people. Please be advised this production contains strobe lighting effects, strong language, references to mental health issues, and sexual content. Be sure to weigh these factors before watching. Children who are 13 years old and under must be accompanied by their legal guardian to sign a waiver prior to entry to the venue.

Wrap up with an inuman session. Set a post-show drinking session with friends and loved ones to keep the fun going. El Calle Food and Music, located at Newport Mall, is the perfect spot for laid-back acoustic nights. Head over to Bar 360 in the Newport Garden Wing for an electric lineup of performances. Enjoy a curated selection of premium drinks and share thoughts about the musical in The Grand Bar and Lounge at the Newport Grand Wing. All these venues are open to guests who are 21 years old and above only.

Tickets are available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets, HelixPay and Newport World Resorts Box Office: P5,525 (SVIP), P4,420 (VIP), P3,315 (Gold), P2,210 (Silver) and P1,105 (Bronze). For inquiries, contact the Newport World Resorts National Sales Team via JhayR dela Cruz at 0917-818-9847, Raf Sangco at 0917-807-9387, James Rodriguez at 0917-829-2173 and Paulo San Jose at 0917-810-5031.