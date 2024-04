SNAPS

FREE TRAIN RIDES ON LABOR DAY

LOOK: Commuters gather at an MRT station on Sunday, 28 April 2024. In commemoration of Labor Day, all private and public sector workers will receive free rides in Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) on Wednesday, 1 May 2024, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). | via Dianne Bacelonia