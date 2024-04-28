Fashioning out pollution solutions

SM malls have been promoting waste recycling not only through its drop-off points for electronic and plastic discards but through fashion shows. SM City Novaliches in Quezon City hosted last week QC’s Catwalk to Sustainability fashion show that featured daily wear creations made from at least 70 percent recycled textiles and fabrics.

The recent RETASHOW aims to raise awareness about the environmental impact of textile waste among Quezon City residents. Andrea Villaroman, head of QC’s Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department, also said the RETASHOW aims to promote upcycling in fashion.

Mayor Joy Belmonte and other local government officials graced the contest that pitted 20 fashion designers for their creativity.