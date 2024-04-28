Exciting career opportunities at SM

Are you interested to work in a retail store or grocery?

SM Markets, including SM Hypermarket, SM Supermarket, Savemore Markets, Alfamart and Waltermart are hiring workers and offer a variety of job options that suit one’s preference.

SM Retail, SM Store, and SM Supermalls also are actively recruiting, alongside renowned brands like Ace Hardware, Baby Company, Crocs, Dyson, Forever 21, Kultura, Miniso, Our Home, SM Appliance Center, SM Fashion, SM Home, Sports Central, Stationery, Surplus, The Body Shop, Toy Kingdom, Pet Express, Snack Exchange, and Uniqlo.

Jobseekers may apply with the said establishments during the biggest mall-based job fair happening at SM Supermalls locations nationwide. The SM mall job fairs offer the chance to be hired on the spot.

SM Supermalls is connecting Filipino talent with job opportunities in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment, Public Employment Service Offices, local government units, the Private Sector Advisory Council Jobs Committee and various industry associations

“At SM, we believe job creation is fundamental to national development,” says SM Supermalls’ president Steven Tan. “Our SM Job Fairs are a testament to this commitment, providing Filipinos with the platform and resources they need to thrive and contribute to the country’s growth.”