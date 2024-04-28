Enrique Gil’s ‘I Am Not Big Bird’ to stream on Netflix in May

Enrique Gil’s comeback film I Am Not Big Bird is set to stream on Netflix in May, ANIMA studios announced. Anima Studio, one of the film’s producers, shared the good news on social media.

“Magkakalabasan na ng BIRD…kada! (A new ‘bird...kada’ will be out),” ANIMA studios captioned, adding that the film will officially come out on the major streaming platform on 21 May.

Released in theaters in February, I Am Not Big Bird is a comedy film that follows a man named Luis (portrayed by Gil) who decides to embark on a new chapter to Thailand with his friends after a failed engagement; however, he is suddenly mistaken as an adult star named “Big Bird.”

The film was directed by Victor Villanueva, the award-winning director behind the films Jesus is Dead (2016) and Lucid (2019).

Apart from ANIMA studios, Black Sheep and Gil’s production company, Immerse Entertainment, produced the film.

The comedy film was Gil’s comeback movie after his last one, Alone/Together, in 2019. It also marked his return to the show business after a four-year hiatus.

In a previous interview, the 32-year-old actor said he wanted to be a part of a film he could look back on when he was older and find fulfillment.

“I wanna make a film na gusto kong kahit matanda na ako, na paulit-ulit kong papanuorin at matatawa pa rin ako — just to relax, have a good time and destress (I want to make a film that I can appreciate even when I am older. Something that I can watch over and over again — because it will make me laugh — just to relax, have a good time and destress),” Gil shared.