Duque shows artistic evolution

In (R)Evolution,” Manila-based artist JJ Duque presents a transformative journey where simplicity meets profound personal growth. Nearly a decade since his last solo exhibition, Duque’s artistic evolution from meticulous abstract drawings to liberated expressions, signifies not just a stylistic shift, but a profound transformation of self.

Duque’s journey as an artist began with his debut solo show in 2016, showcasing meticulous abstract drawings. However, a decade later, Duque sought to transcend these confines, embracing spontaneity and creative freedom in R(Evolution). Through this collection, he explores themes of wholeness, reinvention and the enduring power of light amid darkness.

Reflecting on his debut exhibition, Patience: An Adventure of Pens and Pencils, in 2016, one witnesses the dedication woven into each stroke. Duque’s commitment to his craft was evident, earning recognition and commissions from eager collectors. Yet, beneath this success, a yearning for creative freedom simmered.

His recent works emphasize light, shadow and texture, departing from previous structured techniques. These pieces create immersive worlds on canvas, demonstrating a shift towards spontaneity while maintaining intentional execution.

R(Evolution) embodies the introspection to break free from self-doubt and embrace the boundless possibilities of artistic expression. Duque’s works exude unbridled creativity, inviting viewers into a world where imagination takes precedence.

Renowned for his diverse talents as a writer and chef, Duque embarked on a daring exploration of visual art by refining doodling into a sophisticated craft. With a focus on his unique creative journey, he has garnered acclaim for his adeptness in abstract drawing, captivating global attention with his meticulous works. Beyond abstract drawing, Duque’s distinctive style permeates paintings and various other artistic mediums, all executed with equal measures of patience and determination.

Through his quiet yet fervent dedication to his craft, Duque continues to leave an enduring impression on the contemporary art scene.

R(Evolution) is on view from 27 April to 25 May at the Altro Mondo Creative Space at 1159 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.