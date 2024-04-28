Dream retain Red Bull crown

Uratex Dream continued to show that it’s the gold standard in Philippine women’s 3x3 basketball as it successfully defended its throne in the Red Bull Half Court Philippines 2024.

Buoyed by the addition of Afril Bernardino, the Dream outlasted Discovery, 9-6, in the championship game Saturday at Kartilya ng Katipunan in the City of Manila.

The Gilas Women veteran gave Uratex a big shot in the arm and uncorked four points in the finals which saw the players power through the sweltering heat.

Kaye Pingol and Sam Harada also scored two apiece, while Eunique Chan completed the quartet as they once again booked their ticket to the World Final slated on 16 to 21 October in New York City.

“We’re proud to once again represent the country and get the opportunity to compete with over 20 other countries in no less than iconic New York City,” Uratex Dream team owner Peachy Medina said.

“To play at this elite level, the players had to make a lot of sacrifices and this triumph all makes it worth it. This is truly a very precious moment for the girls.”

Uratex finished among the top eight teams last year in Serbia and are seeking to finish higher in the tourney this time out.

“We are now a tournament-wiser. It’s a tall order competing with the champions of the world, but we will give it our all,” Medina said.

It was a gallant stand for the runner-up Discovery which featured Allana Lim, Love Joy Sto. Domingo, Hazelle Yam and Joylyn Pangilinan.

Over in the men’s side, TNT also retained its crown after edging Blancas, 15-13.

Lervin Flores scored nine for the Triple Giga as he was joined by Almond Vosotros, Chester Saldua and Matt Salem in the championship victory.