DRAMATIC GROWTH

Astara-led GAC Motor concluded the first quarter of 2024 with exceptional growth in retail sales from January to March, earning its position as the fastest growing automotive brand in the market and setting new benchmarks for success in the industry.

GAC recorded a remarkable 274 percent growth in retail sales compared to the same period last year, totaling an impressive 774 units sold year to date.

This growth not only demonstrated the brand’s strong momentum in retail sales but also surpasses the industry's total growth rate, which stands at 13 percent as reported by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Incorporated (CAMPI).

The surge in sales can be attributed to the increasing demand for GAC Motor's diverse lineup.

What with popular models such as the Emzoom, Empow, Emkoo and GS8 now becoming more and more visible on the streets.

Add to that the M8 luxury van and M6 Pro family MPV. These vehicles have resonated strongly with Filipino consumers, solidifying GAC Motor's position as a trusted choice for discerning drivers nationwide.

The sales growth is further supported by GAC Motor's expanding reach through its widening dealer network, which currently stands at 26 outlets nationwide. GAC is on track to have 35 locations by year-end, further bolstering its presence and accessibility across the country.

In recognition of the outstanding performance of GAC operations in the Philippines for 2023 under Astara, GAC Motor International recently honored the Philippines as the “Fastest Growing GAC Market” in the world.

This accolade marks a significant milestone in Astara Philippines' journey as a mobility company only after a year since becoming the distributor of GAC in the country.

Luis Torres, CEO and country manager of Astara Philippines, expressed gratitude for the recognition.

He said: “We are deeply honored to personally receive this award from GAC Motor International in Guangzhou, China. With this award, we are more inspired than ever to continue delivering exceptional results and exceeding expectations. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with GAC Motor International and achieving even greater milestones together.”

Franz Decloedt, brand head of GAC Motor Philippines, also conveyed his appreciation to the Filipino public for their support.