DOTr to continue with PUV modernization program

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Sunday they would no longer extend the grace period for unconsolidated jeepneys and would push through with the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

DOTr Undersecretary Jesus Ferdinand "Andy" Ortega said that while waiting for the Supreme Court's (SC) ruling on the petition of transport groups to suspend the implementation of the program, 'it's best to be fair to everybody' to move forward with the program.

"Maybe we should just wait for the Supreme Court's decision so we can know what their final say will be. But until there’s nothing, maybe we're moving forward," Ortega said in a radio interview.

"Maybe they will wait for a decision. Maybe that's the right way," he added.

Last week, Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON) urged the high court to decide on their petition for a temporary restraining order to halt the program, which they filed in December last year.

According to a recent statement from the SC, the petitions were still under deliberations.

The application period for jeepney drivers and operators to consolidate or form transportation cooperatives or corporations will end on Tuesday, 30 April.

On Monday, PISTON, along with transport groups and labor leaders, will conduct a transport trike, which will end on Wednesday.