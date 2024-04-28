DoTR: Modern way for jeepneys final

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) said on Sunday it would not extend the grace for unconsolidated jeepneys and would push through with the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

DoTr Undersecretary Jesus Ferdinand “Andy” Ortega said while waiting for the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling on the petition of transport groups to suspend the implementation of the program, “it’s best to be fair to everybody” to move forward with the program.

“We should just wait for the Supreme Court’s decision so we can know what their final say will be. But until there’s nothing, maybe we’re moving forward,” Ortega said in a radio interview.

“Maybe they will wait for a decision. Maybe that’s the right way,” he added.

Deadline closes in

A day before the 30 April deadline for the franchise consolidation of public utility vehicles ends, notable business organizations in the country, namely the Employers Confederation of the Philippines, Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc., and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry are urging the Marcos administration to urgently review the PUVMP.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recently said he was firm in not suspending the 30 April deadline for the franchise consolidation of PUVs for the PUVMP as PUV modernization efforts are now urgent and should be done.

According to the groups, PUVMP, which includes the phase-out of jeepneys — a cultural icon in the Philippines — will impact the livelihoods of countless jeepney operators, drivers, and their families.

“It is evident that the principles of a “just transition” have not been upheld in the formulation, execution, and oversight of the PUVMP. Critically, jeepney operators and drivers were not consulted about the design of modern jeeps or alternative vehicles. There has been no compensation for the surrender of their existing units,” the leaders of the three business groups, along with leaders of Federation of Free Workers, Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa and Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, said in a statement on Sunday.

Anti-UN Global Goals

On the other hand, the groups said the PUVMP seemingly contravenes the United Nations’ Social Development Goals that “no one should be left behind’’ in any economic or industrial changes made in response to the climate emergency.

“The phasing out of jeepneys without providing an affordable alternative for working-class commuters could create a domino effect on domestic businesses and the economy, potentially raising the cost of living and feeding into inflation. This concern further emphasizes the need for a careful and considerate approach to modernizing public transport,” they said.