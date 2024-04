SNAPS

Dirty ice cream on the streets

LOOK: A dirty ice cream vendor along EDSA-Taft while pushing his cart on Sunday, 28 April 2024. Every summer, bell sounds can be heard in Manila's streets, an indication of sorbeteros peddling around, offering sorbetes. Sorbetes, or ice cream ala-Filipino style, is usually sold on the streets in wooden push carts. | via Dianne Bacelonia