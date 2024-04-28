Bong Go partners with local legislators to improve community public service

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the importance of pro-poor legislations in local governance to promote the welfare of the impoverished and underserved, as he attended a meeting of the Philippine Councilors League—Southern Leyte Chapter at Summit Ridge in Tagaytay City on Friday, 26 April.

Go attended upon the invitation of Councilor Ina Marie Loy, president of the chapter.

In his speech, Go aligned with the event's theme, "Enhancing the Legislative Potential of Southern Leyte Legislators on Development Legislation as Needed in the Implementation of Full Devolution." He highlighted the importance of capacity building among legislators in pursuing laws and programs tailored to local needs with key emphasis on those that benefit the most vulnerable sectors.

"Sa araw na ito, tayo ay nagtitipon hindi lamang bilang mga opisyal ng ating mga lokalidad kundi bilang mga pinuno na may iisang layunin: ang mapalakas at mapabuti ang kalagayan ng ating mga nasasakupan," Go stated.

He mentioned the importance of taking care of the welfare of public sector employees in order to equip and capacitate them in serving their constituents better.

"Alam n’yo, nu’ng nakaraang 18th Congress, isa po ako sa author at co-sponsor po ng Salary Standardization 5. At nagkaroon tayo ng SSL 5 kung saan po itinaas ang sweldo ng lahat ng government workers," said Go.

"Building upon this progress, I am now pushing for the implementation of Salary Standardization Law 6, SSL 6, with the hope of further elevating the financial support for our government employees," he added.

Another significant legislative effort by Go is the proposed Senate Bill No. 194, the E-Governance Act. This bill seeks to create a unified and comprehensive government network to enhance information sharing and improve communication between national and local government agencies. The goal is to streamline governance processes, making them more transparent and accessible to the public.

Go then discussed his priority initiatives that brings public health services closer to those in need, including the Malasakit Centers, which have reached a milestone by aiding more than ten million Filipinos, according to Department of Health (DOH) data. He is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. There are now 163 Malasakit Centers nationwide.

Additionally, Go advocated establishing Super Health Centers nationwide to bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including six in Southern Leyte.

Finally, Go, who principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, worked collaboratively with other legislators to bring specialized medical services to all regions through this enacted law.

Meanwhile, Go thanked the PCL-Southern Leyte Chapter led by Macrohon Councilor Ina Marie Loy, Hinunangan Councilor Ymard Joseph Tomo, Padre Burgos Councilor Joan Arias, Saint Bernard Councilor Josephine Gumapac, Anahawan Councilor Rex Sales, Libagon Councilor Mario Oliver Ranque, and Liloan Councilor Rodolfo Cuares for their continued service and for giving him the opportunity to partner with them towards improving services for their constituents.

Ending his speech, Go, known as "Mr. Malasakit" for his compassionate service, encouraged unity and cooperation among the councilors, urging them to face future challenges with courage, integrity, and genuine concern for their constituents.

“Pareho naman tayo ng trabaho bilang legislators, ang trabaho lang namin ay on a national scale. Pareho po ang ating hangarin, to improve public service. Isa lang po ang maipapayo ko sa inyo — mahalin nyo po ang ating kapwa Pilipino at unahin ninyo ang interes ng bansa at kapakanan ng mga pinakanangangailangan. Hinding-hindi po tayo magkakamali diyan,” he cited.

"Kasama ang bawat isa sa inyo, sabay-sabay nating harapin ang mga hamon ng kinabukasan na may tapang, integridad, at tunay na malasakit sa kapwa," Senator Go said.