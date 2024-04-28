Bong Go joins blessing of new Super Health Center in Urbiztondo, Pangasinan

On Saturday, 27 April, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally attended the blessing and ribbon-cutting of the new Super Health Center in Urbiztondo, Pangasinan.

Go highlighted the significance of the center in offering residents crucial access to essential healthcare services, significantly enhancing the community's well-being.

"Sa tulong ng DOH (Department of Health), LGUs (local government units) at kapwa nating mambabatas, ilalagay po ang Super Health Centers sa mga strategic areas para hindi na kailangang bumyahe pa ng malayo ang mga tao para magpagamot. Ilapit na natin sa tao ang serbisyong medikal mula gobyerno," he said.

Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities.

Free consultations would be handled by municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) through its Konsulta program.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

Go, an adopted son of Pangasinan, highlighted that 26 Super Health Centers are funded for the province.

During his visit, he lauded the local leaders, including Congressman Mark Cojuangco, Governor Monmon Guico III, Vice Governor Mark Lambino, Board Member Philip Cruz, Board Member Haidee Pacheco, Mayor Modesto Operania, and Vice Mayor Volter Balolong, BM Sheila Baniqued, among others, for their untiring efforts to improve public service delivery for their constituents.

Meanwhile, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, informed the beneficiaries that they may avail of medical assistance from the Malasakit Center located at the Region 1 Medical Center (R1MC) in Dagupan City or from any of the 163 Malasakit Centers across the country.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), DOH, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth), and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), aiming to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. According to DOH, Malasakit centers have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide.

Go, who principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, worked collaboratively with other legislators for the passage of this landmark legislation.

Its implementation would lead to the establishment of numerous specialty centers in all regions across the country.

In Pangasinan, there are existing specialty centers at the R1MC and will soon host more specialized services through this law.

Meanwhile, in support of health frontliners, the senator and his Malasakit Team also distributed snacks, food packs, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 260 barangay health workers present during his visit.

Aside from these health facilities, the senator, being the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported various projects throughout the province, including the acquisition of medical equipment for the dialysis center of the Western Pangasinan District Hospital.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

On the same day, Go also assisted displaced workers in the town.